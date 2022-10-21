 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at South Carolina game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOsouthcarolina

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2)

  • When: 6:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
  • Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, SC)
  • Line*: A&M -3; over/under 44.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 202
  • Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Good Bull Hunting

Loading comments...