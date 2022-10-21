HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at South Carolina game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2)
- When: 6:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, SC)
- Line*: A&M -3; over/under 44.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 202
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
