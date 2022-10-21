The Link Farm: 10.21.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Soccer keeps streaking. After starting 0-4 in SEC play, Aggie Soccer extended their unbeaten streak to five games after a 1-1 draw at No. 21 South Carolina on Thursday night. Senior Day at Ellis Field is this Sunday as they take on the Missouri Tigers.

Volleyball drops another match. Aggie Volleyball seems to be going in the opposite direction of soccer, losing their last six SEC matches after a 2-0 start. They fell at Arkansas on Wednesday and host No. 16 Kentucky for two games this weekend.

Get your seats for Aggie Baseball. Season ticket renewals for Texas A&M baseball, softball and men's and women's tennis begin on Thursday through the 12th Man Foundation. With baseball coming off perhaps their best season in school history in Jim Schlossnagle's first year, expect seats at Olsen to be a hot ticket this spring.

I scream, you scream. For the first time in almost 30 years, there's a creamery on the Texas A&M campus again, now located in Aggie Park. A very cool tradition to an amazing space that will create a lot of memories for current and future students.

Happy Friday and #BTHOsouthcarolina!