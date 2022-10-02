Alabama listed as a massive favorite over Texas A&M

Aggie fans are hurting after a 42-24 blowout loss to Mississippi State, but the schedule doesn’t let up, as Texas A&M now gets to go on the road again next week, this time to face Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. To nobody’s surprise, Alabama is a heavy favorite, currently listed at -23.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Of course these two teams faced off under very similar circumstances in 2021, with the Aggies falling out of the polls following a loss to Mississippi State (their second loss on the season), and also following a highly publicized war of words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban in the offseason (last year it was the “beat his ass while he’s there” comment, this year it’s “Texas A&M bought every player).

Unfortunately the similarities likely stop there. This game is in Tuscaloosa, not College Station, and while last year’s upset of Bama was exceptionally unexpected, it is perhaps even more unlikely that we see a repeat performance this year.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.