Aggies drop out of both polls following loss to MSU

Texas A&M suffered another concerning setback in a 42-24 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, and to nobody’s surprise, it cost them dearly in the polls. The Aggies, who entered the weekend ranked No. 17 in both major polls, dropped out of the AP Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll when the new rankings released on Sunday.

The Ags weren’t especially close to remaining ranked either, with 12 other unranked teams receiving more votes in the AP poll (effectively ranking A&M 38th) and 10 unranked teams receiving more votes in the Coaches poll (ranking A&M 35th).

This feels like a familiar script for A&M, with a game with Alabama looming that was extremely hyped in the preseason, only for the Aggies to lose two games before it even arrives to essentially remove any luster the matchup had. Obviously A&M turned that into a massive upset in 2021, but with the play put forth in Starkville, it’s very difficult to see a repeat performance happening.