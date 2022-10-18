The Link Farm: 10.18.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Back to back. For the second week in a row, Texas A&M’s Maile Hayes has been named SEC Offensive Player of the week. Hayes had two goals powering the Aggies to a 3-1 victory over Auburn in SEC play.
#SECSOC— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 17, 2022
ᴏꜰꜰᴇɴꜱɪᴠᴇ
Maile Hayes • @AggieSoccer
https://t.co/q0kojsUcNL pic.twitter.com/3gt9LP7R69
- So close. After getting off to a slow start in the 21-22 season, the Aggie Men’s Basketball team rallied in the back half of the year and nearly won the NIT. That effort was nearly enough to get Texas A&M ranked in the first AP Poll of the 22-23 season, but the Aggies came up just short at 26th. Regardless, Texas A&M is looking to build off of a strong finish to last season.
- NIL in the Bye Week. The Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted it’s second annual fan appreciation day. 14 NIL signature Aggie Football players were in attendance.
- Back in action. Texas A&M volleyball returns to action 10/19 in Fayetteville hoping to stop their recent skid. The Aggies were on a 5-game losing streak heading into their recent off week.
