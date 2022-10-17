Time, TV Network set for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M will return home to Kyle Field in what feels like the first time in FOREVER when they host the Ole Miss Rebels, and today, we found out the kickoff time and TV network. Just like this Saturday against South Carolina, the A&M game on Oct. 29 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and air on SEC Network. This will be the Aggies’ 5th evening kickoff in their last six games (MSU being the exception).

A&M sits at 3-3 (1-2) after last Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, and with plenty of questions to answer for the second half of the season. If they can notch a ninth straight win over South Carolina, it sets up an interesting matchup against a potentially still undefeated Ole Miss team (they play at LSU this weekend). Either way, it will be chance for the Aggies to beat a ranked opponent and get on a winning streak as they look to course correct this 2022 season.