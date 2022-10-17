 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Glance: South Carolina Gamecocks

Beat the hell outta...um...South Carolina’s mascot

By Robert Behrens
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - North Carolina v South Carolina Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

What You Need to Know:

  • The South Carolina Gamecocks are 4-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play, knocking off a Will Levis-less Kentucky squad before the bye week.
  • Texas A&M is 3-3 and 1-2 in SEC play, with their lone win coming last month against Arkansas.

Betting Lines:

Historical Notes:

  • A&M leads the all time series 8-0, with all of those games played since the Aggies joined the SEC.
  • The winner of this game gets the Bonham Trophy, though nobody ever seems to know about it.
  • Legend has it if you listen quietly, you can still hear the ghost of Kenny Trill completing passes over the middle at Williams-Brice.
  • Famous South Carolina alumni include Darius “Hootie” Rucker, former Texas A&M President David F. Houston, former Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair, actor Mike Colter (aka Luke Cage) and attorney Robert Kardashian .

What To Watch For:

  • Who won the bye week? Both teams are coming off of a bye week, so both are hoping to turn that extra rest/prep time into a W.
  • Who’s still injured? Texas A&M played without a third of it’s starting lineup against Alabama. Which players are able to return to action this week will go a long way in determining A&M’s success.
  • Inappropriate South Carolina mascot jokes: A tradition unlike any other.

Media Blitz:

  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, SC)
  • Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Read the latest on the Cocks on their SB Nation team site, Garnet and Black Attack.

Weather:

  • Mostly sunny with a 12% chance of rain (#branding). High of 74, low of 51.

