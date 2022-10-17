First Glance: South Carolina Gamecocks

What You Need to Know:
- The South Carolina Gamecocks are 4-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play, knocking off a Will Levis-less Kentucky squad before the bye week.
- Texas A&M is 3-3 and 1-2 in SEC play, with their lone win coming last month against Arkansas.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 4-point favorite, and that line as now narrowed to -3.
Historical Notes:
- A&M leads the all time series 8-0, with all of those games played since the Aggies joined the SEC.
- The winner of this game gets the Bonham Trophy, though nobody ever seems to know about it.
- Legend has it if you listen quietly, you can still hear the ghost of Kenny Trill completing passes over the middle at Williams-Brice.
- Famous South Carolina alumni include Darius “Hootie” Rucker, former Texas A&M President David F. Houston, former Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair, actor Mike Colter (aka Luke Cage) and attorney Robert Kardashian .
What To Watch For:
- Who won the bye week? Both teams are coming off of a bye week, so both are hoping to turn that extra rest/prep time into a W.
- Who’s still injured? Texas A&M played without a third of it’s starting lineup against Alabama. Which players are able to return to action this week will go a long way in determining A&M’s success.
- Inappropriate South Carolina mascot jokes: A tradition unlike any other.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, SC)
- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
- TV: SEC Network
- Read the latest on the Cocks on their SB Nation team site, Garnet and Black Attack.
Weather:
- Mostly sunny with a 12% chance of rain (#branding). High of 74, low of 51.
