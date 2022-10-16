Aggie Hoops open at No. 45 in preseason KenPom ratings

One of the most reliable college basketball ratings systems, published by Ken Pomeroy at KenPom.com, released it’s 2022-23 preseason ratings today, and Texas A&M came in at No. 45 in the country.

That 45 ranking is good for 8th in the SEC, behind Kentucky (1), Tennessee (4), Auburn (13), Arkansas (14), Alabama (18), Florida (35) and LSU (40). Hover it’s worth nothing that this is a marked improvement from A&M’s preseason ranking of 78th a year ago, thanks mostly to a surge at the end of the 2021-22 season that saw them narrowly miss the NCAA Basketball Tournament before advancing to the the NIT championship game.

The new season begins Monday, Nov. 7, when the Aggies host Louisiana-Monroe.