Texas A&M opens as slight favorite at South Carolina

It’s back to football this week for Texas A&M, as they come off the bye and prepare to face their bitter longtime rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Man do I hate those guys so darn much. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Aggies are the favorite, opening at -4*.

The Aggies and Gamecocks are both 1-2 so far in SEC play, and both coming off of a bye week. The winner gets back to a .500 conference record and starts the second half of their season on the right foot. The loser likely has to take a long look in the mirror at what their program is (even if they’re in very different places with Shane Beamer in year two and Jimbo Fisher in year five).

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and airs on SEC Network.

