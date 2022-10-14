Elsewhere in the SEC: Bye Week Edition

Texas A&M is on bye this week. While it’s probably much needed for the players and staff, it leaves a game-sized whole in the weekend of us fans. But don’t worry, there are plenty of other worthwhile matchups to take in this weekend.

Here is every SEC game of the week, ranked first to worst (betting lines* courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook).

2:30 p.m., CBS

Line: Tide -8

The Third Saturday in October is officially back, with a battle of undefeated top 10 teams facing off at Neyland Stadium. You could easily make the argument that the Vols have looked like the better team, especially with Bama QB Bryce Young’s status still unknown. If Tennessee pulls off the upset, it will put that much more salt in the wound that A&M couldn’t come away with the win last Saturday.

6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Hail State -4

We knew that A&M seems to always struggle against the Bulldogs, but they might just be flat-out good this year. They trampled a K.J. Jefferson-less Arkansas team last Saturday, but it looks like Kentucky will get Will Levis back this week, so if MSU wants to keep up their winning streak, they’ll have to take down a full strength Wildcats team at home.

6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Gators -2.5

It’s so rare to see this matchup with neither team ranked, but regardless, The Swamp should be rocking for this night game between two permanent cross-division rivals. And personally, I’m still rooting hardcore for the Brian Kelly era at LSU to be a colossal failure.

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Line: pick ‘em

A very strange midseason non-conference matchup, to be sure. It’s unknown if Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson will play in this game, and if not, the Hogs may just be starting their fourth straight loss in the face. Even if it isn’t a conference game, it certainly feels like Sam Pittman and Arkansas need this game to get their season back on track heading into their bye week.

11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Hoddy Toddy -14.5

Auburn hopes to avoid a losing record heading into the bye, but it will be a stiff test against the undefeated Rebels. With Arkansas, Ole Miss, A&M and Alabama still remaining on their schedule, you have to think it’s only a matter of time until Auburn coach Brian Harsin’s seat becomes too hot to handle. Ole Miss, meanwhile, seems to have not skipped a beat despite losing a ton of production (and both coordinators) from last year’s 10-win squad.

2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Dawgs -38

The hopes we had of Vandy being not terrible following a 2-0 start seem like a distant memory, with this 38-point line against Georgia looking all too familiar. While they may cover the point spread, this is likely a game that’s over before halftime. Hard to imagine anyone other than Georgia and Vandy fans sticking around for this one.

