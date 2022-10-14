The Link Farm: 10.14.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Women’s hoops crootin’. For the first time in what feels like a lifetime, someone other than Gary Blair is coaching the Aggie Women’s Basketball team, and if recruiting is any indication, we’re in for a treat. Coach Joni Taylor secured a verbal commitment from five-star guard Kylie Marshall, one of the top players in Texas.

An 87th minute goal gave Texas A&M soccer their first win in SEC play (and now a three-game unbeaten streak) with a 2-1 win over No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday. They host Auburn at 7 p.m. today. Horsin’ around. The Aggies’ No. 3 equestrian team began their SEC schedule by taking down our BITTEREST rival, No. 7 South Carolina. They’ll travel to No. 5 Georgia next weekend.

Happy Friday. Have fun doing something other than watching Aggie Football.