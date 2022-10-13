 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Pulse recaps the narrow loss to Alabama

So so close

By Robert Behrens
/ new

Many Texas A&M fans (and likely players and coaches) are still thinking about what might have been in a narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. That game was recapped in dramatic fashion (as always) in this week’s edition of “The Pulse,” a weekly docuseries from 12th Man Productions chronicling the Aggie football season.

Texas A&M is on bye this week before travelling to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22. That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

More From Good Bull Hunting

Loading comments...