Arnold Against the Spread: Week 7

Another week, another set of gambling picks that just made it to .500. We now sit at 15-21 on the year, in desperate need of momentum to get us back above .500 overall. Hopefully this set of picks will finally have the magic touch we need top make some money. All odds and lines are according to DraftKings Sportsbook*. I am literally begging you to remember that this blog does not constitute financial advice.

Baylor at West Virginia (+3.5)

Hand up - this one is an absolutely biased pick because I will be in attendance in Morgantown for this Thursday night kickoff in the Big 12. I do still think the Mountaineers have the offense to give any team in the conference trouble and think they will hang around all game in this one. I’m expecting a big performance from J.T. Daniels and company to cover that +3.5 point spread while I look on from the stands of Milan Puskar Stadium.

Penn State (+7) at Michigan

The Nittany Lions represent the biggest test of the Wolverines season so far and I don’t know that they come out of this one unscathed. I think the Penn State secondary will give Michigan problems and with Michigan also being a little banged up on the offensive line, I expect this to be a tight one. I like the Nittany Lions +7.

Alabama at Tennessee (+7.5)

I am taking three dogs in a row, what could possibly go wrong? In all seriousness, I think this pick depends on whether or not Bryce Young plays. If Milroe is in, I think Tennessee has a real shot to pull off the upset for the first time in a long time in the Third Saturday in October. If Young is able to go, I think it’s a two score win for the Tide. Monitor the QB situation and cast your bet accordingly but for now I’m tentatively on the Volunteers +7.5.

Last week the TCU offense carried me to a victory in one of my bets. This week I’m counting on the Cowpokes to slow the Horned Frogs down a little more than the Jayhawks did. This should still be an extremely fun Big 12 matchup but I don’t think it’ll be quite the shootout we saw in Lawrence last week. Take the under.

Mississippi State (-7) at Kentucky

The Bulldogs have the undoubtedly superior offense and Will Levis might be out for the Wildcats. This game always ends up being sloppy but I still think Rogers and Mississippi State win this by at least two scores. I like the Bulldogs -7 and then some.

USC at Utah (Over 63)

I haven’t seen anything out of either of these defenses to suggest to me that they will be able to stop the opposing offense. Caleb Williams and Cameron Rising should have quite the battle and I expect there to a bunch of points put up. Hammer the over in this PAC-12 showdown.

Upset Special of the Week: James Madison at Georgia Southern (+310)

An old FCS rivalry is renewed when the Dukes head down to Statesboro to take on Georgia Southern. James Madison, after making the jump up to FBS competition have gotten off to an undefeated start, including a massive win over Appalachian State. The Dukes are now ranked but as much as I love to see it - I think the dream run could hit a stumbling block against Georgia Southern. I think the there is a good chance GaSo pulls it off as +310 dogs.

