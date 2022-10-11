The Link Farm: 10.11.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Texas A&M Volleyball was swept again, this time in Starkville. The Aggies will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. Beyond Basketball. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball Coach, Joni Taylor, will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting this Wednesday in College Station. The meetings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month.

BTHO the Bye Week!