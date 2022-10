Texas A&M is on bye this week, but on Monday, they found out when they’ll kick off for their next game on Oct. 22 at South Carolina. The Aggies and Gamecocks will kick off at 6:30 with the game airing on SEC Network.

A&M sits at 3-3 (1-2) after last Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, and with plenty of questions to answer for the second half of the season.