Death. Taxes. Mike Evans 1,000-yard seasons

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Mike Evans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, they hoped he’d turn into a 1,000-yard receiver. But I doubt even the most optimistic of Bucs scouts thought he’d do it eight straight years to begin his career. But after catching six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in today’s win over the Carolina Panthers, that’s exactly what Evans has done.

Evans is the only player to have 1,000+ yards receiving in each of the last eight NFL seasons, and is the only player in NFL history to do it eight straight seasons to begin their career. And if you add in Evans’ two years as a starter at Texas A&M, he’s actually done it 10 straight seasons.

For his career, Evans now has more than 9,300 yards and 75 touchdown passes, stats which rank his at No. 59 and No. 36 all time (respectively). He became the Bucs career leader in both categories years ago, and continues to further his lead. What an incredible career for the future Hall of Famer.