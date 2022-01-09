HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81

For the second straight game, Texas A&M seemingly squandered a double-digit second half lead and turned what could have been a comfortable victory into a very tight game down the stretch. But most importantly, they won that tight game for the second time in a row, remaining undefeated in SEC play and also undefeated at Reed Arena this season en route to a 86-81 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aggies will have their hands full in the coming weeks, with the SEC being the strongest it’s been in men’s basketball in several years (the conference currently has four teams in the top 25 and stands to get a half dozen or more squads into the NCAA Tournament), but for the first time in the Buzz Williams era, A&M basketball feels like it has some serious momentum. The Aggies will look to continue that momentum when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-5, 1-1) to Reed Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The game will air on SEC Network.