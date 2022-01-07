Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson enters the transfer portal

In the era of the transfer portal, players come and go from college rosters like never before. Like most schools, Texas A&M will both benefit from this and lose players as a result, and on Friday, they Aggies lost one in the form of redshirt freshman RB Deondre Jackson.

I’m Forever Thankful For All The Coaches, My Teammates, & The Fans At Texas A&M! But At This Time I Would Like To Announce I’m Officially In The Transfer Portal — Deondre Jackson (@1Deondrejackson) January 7, 2022

In two years in Aggieland, Jackson saw action in only three games, including only one carry in the 2021 season. While playing behind Junior Isaiah Spiller and Sophomore Devon Achane was essentially a foregone conclusion, Jackson was also behind true freshmen L.J. Johnson and Amari Daniels (each of whom had 20+ carries last season) on the RB depth chart. Given that, it’s not surprising that Jackson might seek to transfer elsewhere in pursuit of a better path to playing time.

The Aggies have now had four players enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the 2021 season: LB Antonio Doyle, CB Dreyden Norwood, QB Zach Calzada, and now Jackson.

Jackson was a three-star recruit from Stone Mountain, GA, in the Aggie’s 2020 recruiting class. After a COVID year that didn’t count toward eligibility in 2020, and playing in fewer than four games in 2021, he should still have four years of eligibility remaining.