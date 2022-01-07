Five ‘outside the box’ candidates to be Texas A&M’s new offensive line coach

Texas A&M is in the market for a new Offensive Line coach following the departure of Josh Henson to be Lincoln Riley’s Offensive Coordinator at USC. But nearly three weeks have passed and we have heard nary a peep about Henson’s potential replacement. With Jimbo Fisher and his staff set to be featured on the “Film Room” portion of ESPN’s National Championship Megacast on Monday night, there is no better time to announce a hire and allow him to make his debut.

But who is in the running? Certainly there a many existing OL Coaches throughout college football who would be interested in coaching the Maroon Goons, but why limit yourself to just those guys? We take a look at five “outside the box” candidates to be Texas A&M’s next Offensive Line coach.

Jim Turner

Texas State OL Coach

Aggie fans are very familiar with Jim Turner, having coached the OL in Aggieland under Mike Sherman, Kevin Sumlin and one season under Jimbo Fisher. He also has an undisputed pants game. Turner has had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Texas State Bobcats since he left Aggieland, but perhaps what qualifies him most is the offensive content in his 2016 “Chalk Talk” presentation. When looking for an offensive line coach, you look for a line coach who is offensive.

Dave Chapelle

Canceled comedian

Dave Chappelle may not know much about football, but as his recent Netflix special illustrated, he is one of the foremost experts on offensive lines, and the recent addition of Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin shows A&M is not afraid to make a controversial hire. While he would likely lean on the rest of the offensive staff when it comes to blocking schemes, Chappelle’s name recognition alone could prove to pay huge dividends for the Aggies on the recruiting trail.

Levy Restaurants

Kyle Field concession vendor

Anyone who has visited the Kyle Field concessions stands in recent years can attest that Levy excels at creating offensive lines. An added bonus of this hire would be very little paperwork given that Levy is already an established vendor, and the rest of the staff usually looks favorably on an internal hire. Levy’s already established presence in College Station also means the Athletic Department would not need to cover any relocation expenses, so from a cost-savings measure, this hire is a no-brainer.

The Nike designer who created the bevel

Most hated man in College Station

The beveling of Texas A&M’s logo first appeared 20 years ago, but is hated by many to this day. Beveling other SEC logos illustrates just how silly they really are. Those four little lines are as offensive to may Aggies as just about anything, so it makes sense that we would bring in the designer at Nike who masterminded these offensive lines to use his power for good.

The Blocker Building

Longtime campus eyesore

If offensive blockers are often called “the big uglies,” than there’s no better candidate to lead them than this offensive, big, ugly Blocker Building. At age 40, Blocker is one of the younger candidates on this list, but is also steeped in Aggie lore. It was named after John R. Blocker, class of 1945, who was a descendent of an early Texas cattle-raising family and went on to be a big player in the oil industry. That’s about as Aggie as it gets, so let’s get this offensive structure on the sidelines stat.