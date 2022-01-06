Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada announced his decision to transfer out of the program last month, and it seems his destination will be a very familiar one, as Calzada appears to be headed to the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn was in the market for a QB following the departure of incumbent Bo Nix into the transfer portal, and it seems Calzada will battle for the starting gig against T.J. Finley former Galena Park North Shore QB Demetrius Davis.

The game against Auburn at Kyle Field, while an Aggie victory, was one of Calzada’s worst statistically in 2021. It was one of only three games in which he didn’t throw a touchdown pass and completed less than 52% of his passes, but a game in which he also exhibited his trademark toughness, coming back into the game just moments after suffering an apparent dislocated shoulder.

It should also be noted that Auburn is less than a three-hour drive from where Calzada played his high school ball in Buford, GA, so this could also represent. Here’s wishing Zach the best of luck this year outside of Nov. 12.