HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79

Texas A&M is hoping for a big turnaround under third-year coach Buzz Williams this year, and the early returns appear to be promising. The Aggies have begun the season 12-2, and following a 81-79 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night, have started 1-0 in SEC play for the first time since the 2015-2016 season (in which the Aggies made it to the Sweet 16). A&M’s 12-2 start also matches their best start since the 2017-2018 season, in which they ALSO made the Sweet 16. I’m just sayin’.

Obviously this team has a long way to go until we start talking about NCAA Tournament appearances, let alone advancing in the tournament. But there appears to be some optimism around the program for the first time in several years. And while the Georgia team they beat this week is far from impressive, an SEC road win is an SEC road win.

A&M’s five-game win streak will be put to the test again on Saturday, as they come home to Reed Arena to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs are 10-4 on the season, but have lost four of their last five games, including starting 0-2 in SEC play with losses to Mississippi St. and Vanderbilt.