Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith will return for senior season

Much has been made about the additions Texas A&M has been making to next season’s roster via the 2022 recruiting class, but perhaps the most impactful addition was just announced by a player from the 2021 class who will return for one last year: WR Ainias Smith.

Smith’s return seemed unlikely going into the 2021 season, but became a possibility following the struggles of the A&M offense as a whole put a cap on his stats in his junior season. His return is one of the few silver linings of a mostly frustrating offensive performance last season, a performance that should be remedied by (hopefully) improved QB play and a more experienced offensive line.

Smith is one of the best reminders that recruiting stars don’t always mean everything. Despite being a three-star recruit out of high school, he has led Aggie receivers in both receptions and yards each of the past two season, totaling more than 1,300 receiving yards and 15 TDs in his A&M career. He has also spent time at running back and is one of the most dynamic punt returners in the country.

Thrilled to get Subzero back for one last season in the maroon and white!