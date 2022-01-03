VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: 16 Aggies shine in the UA All American Bowl

The Under Armor All American game happened on Sunday, and the game was absolutely LOADED with future Aggies. The game began with a total of 15 Aggie commits, which became 16 by game’s end with the commitment of Harold Perkins, the nation’s top linebacker.

As you watch the highlights above, be sure to keep an eye out for all of these Aggies in action, even if with so many, it’s admittedly hard to keep track. I guess that’s what happens when you sign the highest-rated recruiting class in the modern recruiting era.

TEAM LEGEND (RED JERSEYS)

OFFENSE

TE Donovan Green – 18

OL Kam Dewberry – 55

OL PJ Williams – 59

DEFENSE

DL Walter Nolen – 0

S Bryce Anderson – 2

CB Denver Harris – 8

CB Bobby Taylor – 11

LB Martrell Harris – 21

DE Malick Sylla – 97

TEAM ICON (YELLOW JERSEYS)

OFFENSE

WR Evan Stewart – 3

RB Le’Veon Moss – 8

WR Chris Marshall – 11

QB Conner Weigman – 16

DEFENSE