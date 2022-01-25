Texas A&M DL R.J. Orebo enters transfer portal

The roster-churning continues at Texas A&M, as sophomore defensive lineman RJ Orebo announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. Orebo is the seventh Aggie to enter the portal since the beginning of the 2021 season, joining LB Antonio Doyle, CB Dreyden Norwood, QB Zach Calzada, RB Deondre Jackson, DB Erick Young and RB Darvon Hubbard.

I will forever be thankful for my time here. Thank you Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/8P25IC7trm — Rj Orebo (@OreboRj) January 25, 2022

Orebo was a three-star recruit in Texas A&M’s 2019 recruiting class out of Dayton, TX. He recorded only one tackle in three years in College Station, and was not anticipated to compete for a starting role in 2022, so his transfer is not particularly unexpected.