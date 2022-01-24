5-star LB Harold Perkins decommits from Texas A&M

On Jan. 2, five-star Cypress LB Harold Perkins committed to Texas A&M, further cementing A&M’s claim to the No. 1 recruiting class and also giving them THE BEST RECRUITING CLASS OF ALL TIME!

Yeah about that.

Perkins was up front about planning to still take official visits to other schools following his commitment, so it was never a surefire ironclad lock that he would end up an Aggie, but most experts seemed to think A&M would be able to hang onto him. And it’s important to remember that may still happen. While he has decommitted from A&M, that doesn’t mean he has ruled out A&M (though once again, it’s not exactly a great sign).

Instead, Perkins will now commit (and assumedly sign a letter of intent) on National Signing Day (Wednesday, Feb. 2). It should be noted that another five-star defender A&M has recruited heavily, Shemar Turner, will also be committing that day.

Whether the Aggies make any more additions to this class or not, it’s still a monster class, and one that has the ability to propel A&M into the role of national championship contender. And if they don’t manage to add any other high-profile high school recruits, it wouldn’t surprise me if they looked to make some major moves in the transfer market.