REPORT: Steve Addazio set to be Texas A&M’s new OL Coach

Texas A&M announced some defensive staff updates earlier today, and it now appears that the lone vacancy on the offensive side of the ball is set to be filled as well, with Steve Addazio set to replace Josh Henson as the Aggies’ offensive line coach.

Hearing former Temple, BC, and Colorado St head coach Steve Addazio will be Jimbo Fisher's choice to take over the A&M o-line — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 21, 2022

Addazio has spent the past 11 seasons as a head coach at Temple, Boston College and Colorado State, but prior to that, was the Offensive Coordinator/OL Coach at Florida under Urban Meyer. He also had previous coaching stops at Indiana, Notre Dame and Syracuse, accumulating more than 25 years of major college football coaching experience.

While his head coaching stops may not have been particularly successful, he’s very highly regarded in coaching circles as an offensive line coach. He should step into a good situation in Aggieland, with the Maroon Goons returning a combined 35 2020 starts between center Bryce Foster, guards Layden Robinson and Aki Ogunbiyi and tackle Reuben Fatheree.