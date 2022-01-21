Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs move on to the Divisional Round this weekend, and with no Texas teams left, you may find yourself without a rooting interest. Well when in doubt, root for the team with the most Aggies.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS)
- RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)
- QB Ryan Tannehill (TEN)*
- K Randy Bullock (TEN)*
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 p.m. Sunday (FOX)
- WR Mike Evans (TB)*
- DE Von Miller (LAR)*
- DT Bobby Brown III (LAR)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
5:30 p.m. Sunday (CBS)
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- S Armani Watts
*starter
