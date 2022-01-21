 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Eight Ags on six NFL rosters will take the field this weekend

By Robert Behrens
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL Playoffs move on to the Divisional Round this weekend, and with no Texas teams left, you may find yourself without a rooting interest. Well when in doubt, root for the team with the most Aggies.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS)

  • RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (TEN)*
  • K Randy Bullock (TEN)*

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

  • WR Mike Evans (TB)*
  • DE Von Miller (LAR)*
  • DT Bobby Brown III (LAR)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

5:30 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

  • LB Tyrel Dodson
  • S Armani Watts

*starter

More From Good Bull Hunting

Loading comments...