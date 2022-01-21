Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs move on to the Divisional Round this weekend, and with no Texas teams left, you may find yourself without a rooting interest. Well when in doubt, root for the team with the most Aggies.

3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS)

RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)

QB Ryan Tannehill (TEN)*

K Randy Bullock (TEN)*

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

WR Mike Evans (TB)*

DE Von Miller (LAR)*

DT Bobby Brown III (LAR)

5:30 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

LB Tyrel Dodson

S Armani Watts

*starter