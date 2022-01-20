Inside Texas A&M’s impressive basketball facility

When you hear “impressive Texas A&M facilities,” you likely think of football (for good reason, mind you), but the basketball program certainly hasn’t been ignored. The Cox-McFerrin Center, on the south side of Reed Arena, has undergone major renovations in recent years, and today looks as impressive inside as just about any facility in the country.

The guys at Sports Dissected were taken on a tour of the facilities, and you can come along via the new video they’ve posted, which includes tours of the expansive lobby, players lounge, weight room, locker room and practice courts.