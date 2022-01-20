HIGHLIGHTS: Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58

Texas A&M narrowly missed out on a huge opportunity on Wedensday night, falling to the Kentucky Wildcats 64-58 in front of a sold out Reed Arena. The Aggies led for most of the game, and were within one possession down to the final seconds, but ultimately couldn’t overcome their shooting woes.

On the season, the Aggies shoot 35.9% from the three-point line 62.9% from the free throw line, but on this night, they shot an abysmal 4.5% from three (1/22) and 38.5% from the charity stripe (5/13). A gritty defensive effort kept them in the game throughout, and if A&M makes even half of the three-pointers they normally make, they probably win this game, but alas, it was not meant to be. Nonetheless, the Aggies still have a ton of opportunities for quality wins in front of them, with the SEC being the strongest it’s been in basketball in years. They proved on Wednesday that they have the ability to hang with just about anyone, and if they can replicate this effort while also knocking down more shots, there’s no reason they can’t remain in NCAA Tournament contention.

Buzz Williams and the Ags will hit the road this weekend to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, and air on SEC Network.