Commitment of 5-star LB Harold Perkins gives Texas A&M highest-rated recruiting class of all time

Texas A&M seemingly wrapped up the No. 1 class in the 2022 recruiting cycle after Early Signing Day, but as Jimbo says, “We Ain’t Done Yet.” That mantra was put into practice in a major way on Sunday when the Aggies added yet another elite talent to their already incredible 2022 recruiting class. During the fourth quarter of the UA All American Bowl on ESPN, five-star Cypress linebacker Harold Perkins committed to the Aggies. Not only does this further cement A&M as the top class for 2022, it actually puts them ahead of Alabama’s 2021 haul for the highest-rated recruiting class of all time, according to 247 Sports.

Perkins is the No. 5 player in the country, the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 1 player in Texas. Those rankings speak for themselves. He becomes the second-highest rated recruit in this Aggies class (behind only DL Walter Nolen), and is one of a mind-blowing SIX five-star recruits. The Aggies also have 16 of the nation’s top 100 players and 10 of the top 20 players in Texas. Three of the Aggies highest-rated commits EVER come from this class (Walter Nolen, Perkins and Evan Stewart), with Myles Garrett (No. 2) and Reggie McNeal (No. 3) rounding out that prestigious list.

The Aggies now have 28 commits in this class, but with new rules allowing teams to take up to seven extra players (based on how many current players transfer away), they may have room for Shemar, er, I mean, some more.

Harold Perkins highlights