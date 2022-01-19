Texas A&M RB Darvon Hubbard enters the transfer portal

Make it six Aggies who have entered the transfer portal, as news broke that sophomore running back Darvon Hubbard will be joining LB Antonio Doyle, CB Dreyden Norwood, QB Zach Calzada, RB Deondre Jackson and DB Erick Young on the list of players departing the Texas A&M program.

Texas A&M redshirt freshman running back Darvon Hubbard, a former Ohio State commit, has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 19, 2022

Hubbard was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, and came to Aggieland at a pivotal time when running back depth was scarily thin. Throughout the 2019 season, A&M saw RBs Charles Strong and Vernon Jackson retire due to injury, and Deneric Prince and Jashaun Corbin transfer away. The situation was so dire that WR Ainias Smith moved to RB for the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State (and stayed there for a good portion of the 2020 season). However, with the Aggies adding L.J. Johnson and Amari Daniels in 2021 and now LeVeon Moss in 2022, Hubbard appeared to be buried on the A&M depth chart, and will depart the program seeking some additional playing time.

Hubbard still has four years of eligibility remaining.