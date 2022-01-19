Texas A&M DB Erick Young enters transfer portal

The roster turnover across football has raged on into January, and Texas A&M saw a bit more attrition on Wednesday as junior DB Erick Young announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Young was a four-star recruit and a national top 100 player when he came to Texas A&M as a part of the 2019 recruiting class. While he played sparingly as a freshman, he began the 2020 season as the starting nickel corner before going down with an injury against Alabama in week 2. He was out for the rest of the year, and unfortunately gave way to the rise of sophomore Antonio Johnson at the position, who was rated as one of the top DBs in the country in 2021.

Thanks to the COVID year of 2020 not counting toward eligibility, Young will have two years of college ball remaining wherever he ends up. The Aggies have now had five players enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the 2021 season: LB Antonio Doyle, CB Dreyden Norwood, QB Zach Calzada, RB Deondre Jackson and now Young.