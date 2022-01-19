HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

Any time you are hosting a blue blood hoops program like the Kentucky Wildcats, it’s a big deal. Add in the fact that Texas A&M is still undefeated in SEC play as well as at Reed Arena this season (and surprisingly in NCAA Tournament contention), and this is the biggest home game the Aggies have had in the Buzz Williams.

If you’re in the B/CS area, make sure to get there to watch in person (though only a handful of non-student tickets remain). If not, here’s how you can follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH:

Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19

Reed Arena (College Station, TX)

