Texas A&M basketball unveils some FANTASTIC throwback uniforms

Will be worn vs. Kentucky on Wednesday night

By Robert Behrens

Texas A&M has a huge basketball game on Wednesday night, as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town with the Aggies putting their undefeated conference and home records. And WHOOO BOY are they putting their best foot forward from a uniform perspective, as the team and Adidas unveiled an absolutely gorgeous throwback uniform on Tuesday night.

There’s nothing groundbreaking about these uniforms, but that’s part of what makes them so great. So often with basketball uniforms, simpler is better, and that certainly is the case here.

  • Subtle light gray color
  • No bevel on the logo/numbers
  • “TEXAS AGGIES” flanking the jersey number on the chest
  • Classic maroon-and-white-striped

Excuse me for potentially being a prisoner of the moment, but these may be the best uniforms Aggie basketball has ever worn.

Poll

What do you think of these uniforms?

view results
  • 69%
    LOVE THEM!
    (148 votes)
  • 20%
    They’re pretty cool
    (43 votes)
  • 2%
    Meh, needs more bevel
    (6 votes)
  • 7%
    I don’t care what they wear, just win (you must be fun at parties)
    (17 votes)
214 votes total Vote Now

