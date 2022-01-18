Texas A&M basketball unveils some FANTASTIC throwback uniforms

Texas A&M has a huge basketball game on Wednesday night, as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town with the Aggies putting their undefeated conference and home records. And WHOOO BOY are they putting their best foot forward from a uniform perspective, as the team and Adidas unveiled an absolutely gorgeous throwback uniform on Tuesday night.

One of our best teams in history.

One of our best on-court looks.



The '79-80 Throwback

Debuts tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rPjJkdv8Of — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 19, 2022

There’s nothing groundbreaking about these uniforms, but that’s part of what makes them so great. So often with basketball uniforms, simpler is better, and that certainly is the case here.

Subtle light gray color

No bevel on the logo/numbers

“TEXAS AGGIES” flanking the jersey number on the chest

Classic maroon-and-white-striped

Excuse me for potentially being a prisoner of the moment, but these may be the best uniforms Aggie basketball has ever worn.