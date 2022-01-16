HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 67, Missouri 64

Saturday was yet another close finish for Texas A&M in SEC, with the Aggies once again emerging victorious when the outcome was in doubt down to the final seconds for the third time in three conference game. But this time, it was the Missouri Tigers who blew a double-digit second half lead rather than the Aggies, with A&M completing a gritty comeback to stay undefeated in SEC play (and undefeated on the road) with a 67-64 win.

Under-The-Radar SEC Storyline: Texas A&M is 15-2. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 16, 2022

The Ags are now 15-2 (4-0 in SEC play), and have a MASSIVE game coming up next, as the 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (14-3 (4-1)) come to Reed Arena on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). From a standings perspective, winning this game would help A&M keep pace with Auburn as the only SEC teams with an unblemished record. But perhaps even more importantly, taking down Kentucky would give the Aggies a signature win on the season over a highly ranked team, something that their current record, however impressive, lacks.

No matter the outcome of Wednesday night’s game, there is still a lot of basketball left to play, and lots of statement wins (or losses) that could occur. But a win would almost undoubtedly A&M’s arrival as an SEC contender and Tournament-caliber team.