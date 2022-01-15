Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Round

The college football season may be over, but the NFL postseason is just getting underway with the Wild Card Round kicking off with six games this weekend. And more importantly for our purposes, each of these six games will feature some Texas A&M Aggies.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
3:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 (NBC)
- OL Jermain Eluemunor (LV)
- RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 (CBS)
- LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 (FOX)
- WR Mike Evans (TB)*
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 (CBS)
- S Donovan Wilson (DAL)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
8:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 (NBC)
- OL Dan Moore* (PIT)
- LB Buddy Johnson (PIT)
- S Armani Watts (KC)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 (ESPN)
- WR Christian Kirk* (ARI)
- DE Von Miller (LAR)*
- DT Bobby Brown III (LAR)
*Denotes a starter
In addition to the Aggies taking the field this weekend you also have Aggies Ryan Tannehill (starting QB for the Tennessee Titans) and Kingsley Keke (starting DE for the Green Bay Packers), who are resting up for next weekend with their teams on bye.
