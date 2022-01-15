Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Round

The college football season may be over, but the NFL postseason is just getting underway with the Wild Card Round kicking off with six games this weekend. And more importantly for our purposes, each of these six games will feature some Texas A&M Aggies.

3:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 (NBC)

OL Jermain Eluemunor (LV)

RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 (CBS)

LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)

12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 (FOX)

WR Mike Evans (TB)*

3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 (CBS)

S Donovan Wilson (DAL)

8:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 (NBC)

OL Dan Moore* (PIT)

LB Buddy Johnson (PIT)

S Armani Watts (KC)

7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 (ESPN)

WR Christian Kirk* (ARI)

DE Von Miller (LAR)*

DT Bobby Brown III (LAR)

*Denotes a starter

In addition to the Aggies taking the field this weekend you also have Aggies Ryan Tannehill (starting QB for the Tennessee Titans) and Kingsley Keke (starting DE for the Green Bay Packers), who are resting up for next weekend with their teams on bye.

Good luck to the Aggies beginning their quest for a Super Bowl victory this weekend!