BRACKETOLOGY: Aggie basketball listed as an NCAA Tournament bubble team

Texas A&M basketball entered the 2021-22 season in a pretty low spot. After a pandemic-shortened season saw them go 2-10 in the SEC on 2020-21, and a slew of transfers made the roster virtually unrecognizable, there were few who had high expectations for head coach Buzz Williams’ squad entering his third season in College Station. But as the season unfolds, those expectations are starting to change, and while there is still A LOT of basketball yet to be played, momentum feels like it is starting to build around this Aggie basketball team for the first time in a long time.

The Ags are currently 14-2 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play, with their only losses coming to Wisconsin and TCU in neutral site matchups. And in the latest Bracketology published by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Friday, Texas A&M is now listed in the “First Four Out” category, right on the cusp of making the field for the NCAA Tournament.

A&M first appeared on Bracketology just earlier this week in the “Next Four Out” section, but moved up following a convincing win over Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

While this is in no way a “March Madness or Bust” season for the Aggies, making the tournament for the first time since 2018 would be a huge sign of progress for this program under Buzz Williams. And even if they fall short of the Tourney, even an NIT berth would be considered a successful season.

The Aggies will look to continue to stack up conference wins when they travel to Columbia on Saturday to take on the Missouri Tigers (7-8 (1-2)). The game tips off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.