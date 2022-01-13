Demani Richardson confirms his return for senior season

The lack of an announcement from Texas A&M junior safety Demani Richardson had us all hoping he would return for his senior season, and on interview with Texags’ Billy Liucci published on Thursday, Richardson removed all doubt. LET’S RUN IT BACK!

ATTENTION AGGIES: Texas A&M safety has some news he'd like to share with the 12th Man @AggieFootball @TexAgs



here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VCQWVvtLrs — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 13, 2022

Richardson was projected as a late-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so coming back should provide him with a valuable opportunity to maximize his draft stock for 2023. And from A&M’s perspective, his return for his senior season could pay huge dividends for an Aggies defense already losing some big contributors from 2021, including all of it’s starting front four, linebacker Aaron Hansford and safety Leon O’Neal. Especially as they break in a new defensive coordinator with D.J. Durkin, the continuity Richardson can bring as a fourth-year starter and veteran presence cannot be overstated. Especially with what could now be the best Texas A&M secondary in recent memory, with Richardson joining fellow returning starters Jaylon Jones, Antonio Johnson and Tyreek Chappell.

Richardson was only the third Class of 2019 recruit to commit to play for Jimbo Fisher, doing so less than three months after he was hired. In his three seasons in Aggieland, Richardson has 172 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups and 2.5 sacks (2 of which came in 2021).