HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 67, Ole Miss 51

Texas A&M defended their home court, and finally maintained their big lead to the end, in a 67-51 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies improve to 14-2 on the season, 3-0 in SEC play, and 10-0 at Reed Arena. Henry Coleman III led all scorers with 18 points, while Tyrece Radford also contributed 12 points for the Aggies. But the real story of the game was told by shooting percentage, with the Aggies shooting a fantastic 55.8% from the field while Ole Miss managed only 34.6%. The Rebels going 1-for-10 from three-point range in the second half also played a big role in the Aggies extending their lead to close out the game.

They’ll now travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. and air on SEC Network.