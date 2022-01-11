Aggies welcome 11 early enrollees from top-rated 2022 recruiting class

There’s not much more that can be said about Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class that hasn’t already been said. It’s the No. 1 class in the country this year, and the No. 1 class of all time, according to 247 Sports. But as of today, 11 of these 28 players have officially made the transition from Texas A&M recruits to Texas A&M student athletes.
Aggieland— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 11, 2022
Welcome home to our mid-year enrollees! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/wsJDhky6ko
On Tuesday, the following players officially enrolled in classes at A&M:
- S Bryce Anderson
- DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- CB Denver Harris
- LB Ish Harris
- TE Jake Johnson
- QB Max Johnson (transfer)
- S Jared Kerr
- DL Anthony Lucas
- WR Evan Stewart
- CB Bobby Taylor
- QB Conner Weigman
That’s four 5-star recruits, seven national top 100 players and all blue chip recruits now locked, loaded and ready for spring practice starting in a couple of months. Oh and also LSU transfer Max Johnson (joining his brother Jake) to compete for the starting quarterback spot. The 2022 season may be a long way away, but I’m already getting excited.
Loading comments...