Aggies welcome 11 early enrollees from top-rated 2022 recruiting class

There’s not much more that can be said about Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class that hasn’t already been said. It’s the No. 1 class in the country this year, and the No. 1 class of all time, according to 247 Sports. But as of today, 11 of these 28 players have officially made the transition from Texas A&M recruits to Texas A&M student athletes.

On Tuesday, the following players officially enrolled in classes at A&M:

That’s four 5-star recruits, seven national top 100 players and all blue chip recruits now locked, loaded and ready for spring practice starting in a couple of months. Oh and also LSU transfer Max Johnson (joining his brother Jake) to compete for the starting quarterback spot. The 2022 season may be a long way away, but I’m already getting excited.