HOW TO WATCH: Jimbo Fisher Film Room

Today is the final day of the 2021 college football season (ugly-cries into pillow), with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game. But despite not being in the game itself, the Texas A&M coaching staff will be extremely visible during tonight’s broadcast. As a part of ESPN’s annual national championship “Megacast,” head coach Jimbo Fisher and the rest of the Aggie staff will be on the Film Room broadcast of tonight’s game, providing a coach’s perspective of the on-the-field action.

ESPN's signature #CFBPlayoff MegaCast is back!



13 ways to tune in, including:

ESPN | Main telecast

ESPN2 | Film Room ft. @AggieFootball's Jimbo Fisher & the A&M coaches

ESPNU | Command Center

@ESPNRadio | National radio broadcast



Details: https://t.co/AaU7Wn5S2C pic.twitter.com/YkmOhOtfap — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 6, 2022

In previous years this broadcast has featured head coaches from several different schools, but to A&M’s benefit, this year they’re featuring the entire staff of just one school. Fisher is one of only four active college football coaches to win a national championship, and of course, is the only Nick Saban assistant to ever defeat him (which Kirby Smart will be trying yet again to do tonight), so he is a natural fit for this format.

HOW TO WATCH:

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight

ESPN2

WatchESPN /ESPN app(cable/satellite/streaming service login required)

As mentioned by a GBH commenter last week, thoughts and prayers to the closed captioning team.