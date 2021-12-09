 clock menu more-arrow no yes
All-SEC Freshman Team features five Aggies

The future is bright, people

By Robert Behrens

The SEC released their All-Freshman Team on Thursday, and wouldn’t you know it, some Texas A&M Aggies made the list. And by “some,” I mean 5 of the 27 players were Ags: OT Reuben Fatheree, C Bryce Foster, DT Shemar Turner, LB Edgerrin Cooper and CB Tyreek Chappell.

A&M’s five players on the All-Freshman team were more any other school (Georgia had four, Alabama and South Carolina had three), and all of these players with the exception of Shemar Turner really only saw significant playing time because of injuries ahead of them on the depth chart. Add these exceptional performances to the players already a year or two ahead of them, plus the monster 2022 recruiting class that Jimbo Fisher is recruiting to College Station (which may end up being the top class in the country), and it’s no secret why the future is very very bright in Aggieland.

