NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Air Force vs Washington State

Filed under:

Join the 2021 GBH Bowl Pick ‘Em!

Come be wrong with us

By Robert Behrens

It feels like this year’s bowl games were just announced (because they were), but with the first game happening in less than 10 days, college football bowl season is already upon us. That means it’s time once again to prove to all of your internet friends how much more you know about football than them.

Join the Good Bull Hunting group by clicking here, the password is “gbh” (lowercase).

As always, our competition is just for fun, and completely free. But if you feel so confident that you wanted to put some money down, or if you a bit of guidance in making your picks, take a look at the current betting lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

