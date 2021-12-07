Five Aggies make the All-SEC Team

The All-SEC Football Team was announced on Tuesday, and five Texas A&M Aggies made the 2021 squad: OL Kenyon Green (first team), DL DeMarvin Leal (first team), RB Isaiah Spiller (second team), TE Jalen Wydermyer (second team) and P Nik Constantinou (second team). Interestingly enough, all of the Aggies who made the squad are juniors with the exception of Constantinou (a sophomore) and all four of those juniors are likely leaving school early to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft (Leal has already done so).

Texas A&M’s five selections were tied with the Georgia Bulldogs for second-most, while the Alabama Crimson Tide set the pace with six. Spiller and Wydermyer are two of only nine players on the list who have made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career.

The five All-SEC selections is the second-most an A&M team has had under Jimbo fisher, garnering six in 2020, one in 2019 and three in 2018.