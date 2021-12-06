Five-star DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flips from Oklahoma to Texas A&M

We’re starting to run out of superlatives to describe Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class, but we’re gonna have to bust out the thesaurus and find a few more, because it just keeps getting better. Just one week after getting commit No. 19 in the nation’s top WR Evan Stewart, and just hours after getting commit No. 20 from Seattle OL Mark Nabou, the Aggies received a MONSTER commitment, as five-star Lakeland, FL, defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flipped his commitment from Oklahoma Sooners to the Aggies.

Brownlow-Dindy is the No. 10 recruit in the country, the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida. The Aggies were in his top two before he committed to the Sooners in October, but rumors swirled that he was considering his options following the departure of OU coach Lincoln Riley. Many thought (including myself) that a defensive-minded coach like Brent Venables being brought on board might be enough for the Sooners to keep his commitment (both of Brownlow-Dindy’s parents went to Oklahoma), but it appears he is College Station bound instead.

The Aggies now have four five-star commits, including three of the top 10 players in the country, and of their 21 commits, a whopping 10 of them are among the top 100 players nationally (tied for the most with Alabama and Georgia). The Aggies have now surpassed Alabama on the 247 Team Rankings, and are right on Georgia’s heels for the No. 1 class despite having three fewer recruits. This is Texas A&M’s best recruiting class in history, and stands to only get better between now and National Signing Day.