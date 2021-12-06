Seattle OL Mark Nabou commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M is in hot pursuit of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and just added another recruit to their list on Monday with the commitment of three-star Seattle OG Mark Nabou.

Honored and blessed to be committed to Texas A&M Gig’Em #MaroonGoons pic.twitter.com/Bo4rmDZjgj — Mark Nabou (@mark_nabou) December 6, 2021

Nabou’s recruiting rankings won’t wow you (No. 489 nationally, No. 22 at his position and No. 8 in Washington), but his offer list just might. He chose the Aggies over Michigan, Texas and USC, and also held offers from Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and TCU.

Nabou originally committed to Washington, but after he attended a Texas A&M camp in June, he was quickly offered by the Aggies, Longhorns, Horned Frogs and Wolverines, and decommitted just three weeks later.

According to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman:

“Nabou has gotten bigger and thicker and while he still carries his weight well, will need to refine his body a bit in college. He excels as a run blocker, with a quick first punch and explosiveness off the ball, showing his best when he’s pulling and clearing the way for his backs. He’s finishes his blocks quickly and aggressively. You can see the strength he’s added in the offseason has helped him become even more dominant as a run blocker. Nabou needs to continue to develop as a pass blocker and with O’Dea’s offense being heavy in the run game, he doesn’t get as many chances to flash that ability. He looks comfortable at tackle but we still think with his body and size that he’s an optimal guard at the next level.”

While the Aggies are still in the running for more highly recruited linemen like Kam Dewberry and current Oregon commit Kelvin Banks, Nabou is a player they like a lot and could be an essential depth piece at a position where A&M learned the hard way what happens when you don’t have good depth. He is A&M’s third OL commit in this class, joining tackles P.J. Williams and Hunter Erb. The Ags now have 20 total commits in the 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 3 nationally and is nipping at Alabama and Ohio State’s heels for the No. 1 spot.

Mark Nabou Highlights