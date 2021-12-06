Texas A&M opens as 6.5-point favorite over Wake Forest

No. 25 Texas A&M learned it’s bowl game destination on Sunday afternoon, and will travel to Jacksonville, FL, to take on No. 17 Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Odds for all of the bowl games then slowly started to roll out, and on Monday, the Aggies opened at a 6.5-point favorite* over the Demon Deacons, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The line is a bit surprising given that Wake Forest had two more regular season wins than A&M, is ranked higher, and made it to the ACC Championship Game, but may be an indicator that Vegas thinks much more highly of the SEC than it does the ACC (or at least, they assume the public thinks more highly of the SEC). A&M is a measly 7-5 against the spread (including 0-2 in their last two Power 5 games), but Wake Forest is no better at 6-7 ATS.

This game is a rematch of the 2017 Belk Bowl, which Wake won in a 55-52 shootout. Of course that game came on the heels of the firing of Kevin Sumlin, and with five years gone by, there likely won’t be a single player on the field on Dec. 31 who played four years ago.

