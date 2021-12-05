Texas A&M will play in the Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

No. 25 Texas A&M’s 2021 bowl destination has been determined, and it will be in a familiar bowl, against a familiar foe. The Aggies will travel to Jacksonville to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (which they played in back in 2018) and take No. 17 Wake Forest (who they played in the Belk Bowl in 2017). The game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and air on ESPN.

The Aggies finished the season 8-4 (4-4 SEC) after suffering critical injuries at positions of weakness, primarily QB and OL. While the unquestioned peak of the season came on Oct. 9 with a home upset of No. 1 Alabama, that win was somewhat sullied by previous losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, followed by November losses to Ole Miss and LSU. The good news is that the Aggies lost those four games by an average of less than seven points. However A&M will also be without stud DL DeMarvin Leal, who has already declared for the 2022 NFL Draft (and may have more opt outs to come).

Wake Forest, meanwhile, is 10-3 (their first 10-win season since 2006) after falling to Pitt in the ACC Championship game. The Demon Deacons boast the No. 5 offense in the country (scoring 41.2 points per game), but the No. 94 defense (allowing more than 30 points per game), making most of their games shootouts.

It may be a bit of a letdown based on where many thought A&M could be at the beginning of the season, but it’s still a great matchup, and it’s one last Aggie football game before the dreaded offseason ensues. ENJOY IT!