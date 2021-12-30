Aggie signee Conner Weigman named National High School QB of the Year

The National Quarterback Club announced today that Conner Weigman, a Texas A&M signee and senior quarterback at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas, is the National High School Quarterback of the Year. The award will be presented during the 2021 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

“This year, competition was incredible as players and coaches all across the nation took back to the fields on Friday nights,” said Don Kile, President of the National Quarterback Club. “Players across that country continued to prove that the high school sector is rich with talent, drive, and commitment.”

About Connor Weigman

In 2020, the Bridgeland Bears were in their third year of varsity play, and junior Conner Weigman led the team to an undefeated regular season. That year, he saw many of his peers graduate, leaving the Bears with a very young team. Weigman opened the Bears’ 2021 season on national television with a true dual-threat showcase performance, throwing for five touchdowns and running for two more in the 54-14 victory over Klein Cane. In 2021, he led his team into the Texas 6A playoffs before falling to Tomball in the state quarter-final game.

Weigman’s 2021 season was cut short by an injury that sidelined him prior to the state quarter-final game. He ended the season with 2,588 yards passing and 29 touchdowns on a mere six interceptions. He also ran for 754 yards, posting nine rushing touchdowns, and caught two TD passes. For this, Weigman was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Houston Touchdown Club, a chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Throughout his three-year high school career, Weigman threw for 8,891 yards with 98 touchdowns on 20 interceptions. During the same three-year period, he rushed 327 times for 2,062 yards and 25 additional touchdowns, ending his high school career with 10,953 yards in a quarterback rating of 112.2.

Weigman is also a baseball standout and will play both sports at Texas A&M after beginning classes in January.

“This young man serves as a fine example of everything that is right about high school football,” said Kile. “We are looking forward to watching what he accomplishes on and off the field for years to come. To honor his phenomenal high school career, we’re pleased to host this outstanding celebration.”

The National Quarterback Club began honoring the game’s greatest quarterbacks in 1985 by recognizing the National Quarterback of the Year in the professional, collegiate and high school ranks. Some of the game’s most recognizable personalities have been recipients of the High School Quarterback of the Year Award, including Jeff George (1985); Cale Gundy (1989); Brock Berlin (1999); Vince Young (2001); Tim Tebow (2005); Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler (2018); Bryce Young (2019); and Brock Vandagriff (2020).