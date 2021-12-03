Aggie women host Texas this Sunday

It’s hard to imagine there being more at stake for a December non-conference women’s basketball game than their will be this weekend in College Station. The Aggie women’s hoops team is undefeated and ranked No. 15 in the country, but will face their toughest test yet in this young season when they welcome the No. 14 Texas Longhorns to Reed Arena on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The game will tip off at 3 p.m. and air on SEC Network, and just like any matchups between the Aggies and Longhorns, fans and players alike will be dialed in hoping to secure bragging rights with their biggest in-state rival. And for the Aggies, it would mean a two-game winning streak over the Horns, having also defeated them in December 2020. It would also give the Aggies a chance to enter SEC play still undefeated and potentially in the top 10 nationally. But for A&M, this game may have even bigger meaning.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M defeated Little Rock 65-50, giving Gary Blair his 438th career win as a Texas A&M basketball coach. That tied him with Shelby Metcalf, who coached the men’s basketball team from 1963 until 1990. While Blair passing Metcalf to hold the career wins record all by himself is a foregone conclusion, doing so in his final season, against the Longhorns, would simply be (chef’s kiss).

If you’re able to on Sunday, be sure to tune in and root for Blair and the Aggies. And if you’re in the Bryan-College Station area, get yourself to Reed Arena. It should be a fun one.